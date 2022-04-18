Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.25

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1043919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.35.
About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)
