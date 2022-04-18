Shopping (SPI) Price Up 23% Over Last Week

Shopping (SPI) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $1.86 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.45 or 0.00025656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.40 or 0.07457133 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.82 or 0.99942786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041631 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,823 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

