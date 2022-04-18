Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Expands By 42.6%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other AMREP news, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AMREP worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. AMREP has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

