Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Drops By 26.2%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.65. 1,466,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

