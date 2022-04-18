Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Drops By 33.3%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 1,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Black Mountain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.