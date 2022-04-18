Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Declines By 26.2%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PMTS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

