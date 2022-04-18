Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Declines By 27.7%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

NASDAQ DUO opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.