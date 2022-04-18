Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Drops By 30.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.77. 1,213,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

