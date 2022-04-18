Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Decreases By 34.2%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

