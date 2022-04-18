Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Rises By 48.5%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76. Hywin has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.25.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

