Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rises By 37.8%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Laureate Education by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Laureate Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

