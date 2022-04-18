Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Declines By 24.1%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 537,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,038.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.13) to €8.50 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

OTCMKTS SMIZF remained flat at $$7.02 during trading on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.