Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Expands By 45.0%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of MHVYF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.69. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.50.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.