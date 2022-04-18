Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declines By 38.7%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NQP opened at $12.31 on Monday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 323,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 295,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

