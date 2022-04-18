Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Rises By 52.8%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 8,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.