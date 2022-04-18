Short Interest in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Grows By 56.7%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 925,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. 14,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. Sony Group has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

