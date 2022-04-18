Short Interest in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Grows By 56.7%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 925,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NYSE:SONY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.80. 14,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. Sony Group has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.79.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.
About Sony Group (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
