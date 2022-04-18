Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Decreases By 25.6%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FLIC stock remained flat at $$19.03 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,549. The firm has a market cap of $439.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.44. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First of Long Island by 24.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 338.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in First of Long Island by 17.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.