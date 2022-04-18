Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Expands By 52.0%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $42.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

