Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 34.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

TMQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,409. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

