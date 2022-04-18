ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,833. The company has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

