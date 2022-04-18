Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,209,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

