SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. 21,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 190,937 shares.The stock last traded at $38.34 and had previously closed at $38.40.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

