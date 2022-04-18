Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 417,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 193,528 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.89. 1,206,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,966. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

