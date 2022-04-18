Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.10. 8,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

