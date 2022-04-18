Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX stock remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Wednesday. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,340. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.