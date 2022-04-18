Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.
A number of analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TSLX stock remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Wednesday. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,340. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
