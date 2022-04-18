Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 7.3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. 779,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,803,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the third quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks and cellular booster systems. The company also provides 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, and data fleet management solutions.

