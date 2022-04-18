Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.
Shares of SRRTF stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.
About Slate Grocery REIT
