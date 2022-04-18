SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.28

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1749287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SLM by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 226,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SLM by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

