SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $615,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 184.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 123,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 328.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SMART Global by 99.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 31,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.