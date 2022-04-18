Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Snap reported sales of $769.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Snap stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,431,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800,578. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 761,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,488,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

