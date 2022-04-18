Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($108.70) to €93.00 ($101.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.