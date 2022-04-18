Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 2528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

DTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

