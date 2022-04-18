Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $90.00. 6,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

