Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.55

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 486669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 777,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 446,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

