Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.85

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 110551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

