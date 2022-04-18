SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.10. 4,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,486. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

