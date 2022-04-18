SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Down 1.1%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.54. 3,703,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,051,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 408,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000.

