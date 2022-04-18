SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 123,135 shares.The stock last traded at $182.81 and had previously closed at $179.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

