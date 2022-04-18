Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $59.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 18,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

