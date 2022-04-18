SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 3.7%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 65,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 64,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33.

Get SRG Mining alerts:

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.