St. James Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,058,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,835,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.93. The company had a trading volume of 189,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

