Stacks (STX) Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $186.88 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00189968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.31 or 0.07466591 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,869,469 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

