Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TSE SJ traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$38.50. 105,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.52. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$36.24 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. Analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

