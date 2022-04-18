Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

STER has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of STER opened at $24.34 on Friday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

