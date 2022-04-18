stETH Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07403789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,305.30 or 1.00136066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041718 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

