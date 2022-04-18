StockNews.com Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of GPRE opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Green Plains by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

