StockNews.com Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Buy

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

MEOH stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Methanex by 3.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 68,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Methanex in the third quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

