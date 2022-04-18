Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,538,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374,757. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Strategic Asset Leasing (Get Rating)

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

