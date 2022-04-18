StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.