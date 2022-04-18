Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 132 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.68. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,060. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average is $273.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

